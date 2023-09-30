The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 14th-worst in the FBS (36 points allowed per game), Central Michigan has played better offensively, ranking 84th in the FBS by averaging 25.8 points per game. This season has been ugly for Eastern Michigan on both offense and defense, as it is putting up just 240 total yards per game (third-worst) and surrendering 415.8 total yards per game (25th-worst).

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Central Michigan -7.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Eastern Michigan's three games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Eastern Michigan has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Eastern Michigan has played as an underdog of +210 or more once this season and lost that game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has recored 456 passing yards, or 114 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.3 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 38 times for 220 yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 39 carries and totaled 196 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 119 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Blake Daniels has put together a 101-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 16 targets.

Hamze Elzayat's five receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 81 yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman paces the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and seven tackles.

Eastern Michigan's tackle leader, Joseph Sparacio, has 18 tackles this year.

Bennett Walker has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with three passes defended.

