Hannah Green will hit the course at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas to compete in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from September 29-30. It's a par-71 that spans 6,438 yards, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Green at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Green Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hannah Green Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Green has scored under par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 14 rounds, Green has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Green has finished in the top five in one of her past five events.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Green has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 27 -5 276 1 12 3 4 $983,459

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The courses that Green has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,582 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Green's Last Time Out

Green shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which placed her in the 47th percentile of the field.

Green was better than 77% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Green shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other participants averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Green carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.1).

Green had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 5.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic.

At that most recent outing, Green's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Green ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.6.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Green finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.