The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) will have their 25th-ranked scoring offense on display versus the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1), with the No. 77 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wildcats are favored by only 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Florida matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Florida Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-2.5) 44 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-2.5) 44.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.

The Gators have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Kentucky & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Kentucky To Win the SEC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Florida To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

