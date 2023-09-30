How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, September 30
Club Leon versus Queretaro FC is one of many solid options on Friday's Liga MX slate.
There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX on Friday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Queretaro FC vs Club Leon
Club Leon (3-2-4) is on the road to face Queretaro FC (3-2-4) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Leon (+110)
- Underdog: Queretaro FC (+240)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Atletico San Luis vs Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul (1-2-6) journeys to take on Atletico San Luis (6-1-2) at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Atletico San Luis (+120)
- Underdog: Cruz Azul (+215)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez (4-3-2) travels to face Club Tijuana de Caliente (2-2-4) at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+120)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+225)
- Draw: (+250)
