Currently the Detroit Lions are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -210

-210 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1800), the Lions are eighth-best in the league. They are one spot below that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Lions were +2200 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1800, which is the eighth-smallest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.

Two of the Lions' four games have hit the over.

The Lions have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 386.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (280.5 yards allowed per contest).

On offense, the Lions rank eighth in the NFL with 26.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in points allowed (280.5 points allowed per contest).

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has passed for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), completing 69.5%, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Goff has scored one touchdown and gained 12 yards.

David Montgomery has rushed for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards (82.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In three games, Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson has collected 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in his four games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +6000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.