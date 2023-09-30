The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) take on a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa is putting up 21.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 105th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 27th, surrendering 17 points per game. With 377 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 76th, allowing 371.8 total yards per game.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Michigan State vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan State Iowa 377 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.5 (129th) 371.8 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.8 (36th) 111 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (105th) 266 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127 (126th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (110th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 897 yards on 66-of-117 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 369 yards, or 92.3 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Jaron Glover's 203 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine catches on 17 targets.

Christian Fitzpatrick has caught seven passes and compiled 166 receiving yards (41.5 per game).

Tre Mosley has racked up 157 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has 459 yards passing for Iowa, completing 50.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 173 rushing yards on 25 carries.

This season, Jaziun Patterson has carried the ball 21 times for 104 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's team-high 131 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 17 targets).

Erick All has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 116 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Seth Anderson's four receptions have turned into 68 yards and one touchdown.

