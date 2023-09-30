The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Michigan State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa (-12.5) 36.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Michigan State vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Michigan State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Iowa has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

