Oddsmakers heavily favor the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is favored by 12.5 points. The point total is 36.5.

Iowa ranks fourth-worst in total offense (245.5 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 36th with 313.8 yards allowed per contest. With 377.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Michigan State ranks 81st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 76th, giving up 371.8 total yards per game.

Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa -12.5 -110 -110 36.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Michigan State has gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Michigan State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Michigan State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +340 or more by bookmakers this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 897 yards (224.3 yards per game) while completing 56.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 369 yards, or 92.3 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 31 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaron Glover's 203 receiving yards (50.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 17 targets.

Christian Fitzpatrick has totaled 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Tre Mosley has racked up 157 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Aaron Brule paces the team with 2.0 sacks, and also has 2.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Dillon Tatum, Michigan State's top tackler, has 27 tackles this year.

Angelo Grose has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 21 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

