Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Saturday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (76-84) against the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) at Comerica Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Guardians will give the ball to Triston McKenzie (0-2, 6.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9, 3.40 ERA).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have won in 47, or 40.9%, of the 115 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 41 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (648 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|W 2-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Reese Olson vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|W 8-0
|Tarik Skubal vs Jonathan Bowlan
|September 28
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|L 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill
|September 30
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Triston McKenzie
|October 1
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lucas Giolito
