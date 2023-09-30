Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (76-84) will square off with Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (76-84) at Comerica Park on Saturday, September 30. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +100 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Triston McKenzie - CLE (0-2, 6.17 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 38, or 52.1%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Guardians have a 34-34 record (winning 50% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 2-5 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (40.9%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 41 of 104 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

