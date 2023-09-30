Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Saturday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 141 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 95 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .236/.316/.452 slash line so far this year.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 115 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .280/.340/.477 slash line so far this season.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Triston McKenzie Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
McKenzie Stats
- The Guardians' Triston McKenzie (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
McKenzie Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 24
|1.2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 10
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
