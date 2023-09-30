The college football season continues into Week 5, which features six games involving teams from the Big 12. Wanting to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Cincinnati Bearcats at BYU Cougars 10:15 PM ET, Friday, September 29 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Baylor Bears at UCF Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Cougars at Texas Tech Red Raiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Fox Sports 2 (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

