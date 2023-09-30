The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) and Ball State Cardinals (1-3) will face each other in a clash of MAC rivals at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Ball State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Michigan 33, Ball State 22

Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Ball State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Cardinals have not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (-1.5)



Western Michigan (-1.5) Western Michigan has two wins versus the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Ball State has covered one time against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) All four Western Michigan games this season have finished with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Ball State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 37.1 points per game, 13.4 points fewer than the over/under of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 58.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 37.8 37 38 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-0 0-3

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 60.5 51 Implied Total AVG 39.3 33 42.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

