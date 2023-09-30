The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) meet a fellow MAC foe when they host the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Waldo Stadium.

It's been a tough stretch for Western Michigan, which ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (20.8 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (38.8 points per game allowed) in 2023. Ball State has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking ninth-worst in points (16.3 per game) and 17th-worst in points allowed (34 per game).

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Western Michigan Ball State 364.8 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.3 (125th) 415.3 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.5 (83rd) 195.8 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.5 (105th) 169 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (117th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has thrown for 348 yards (87 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has 501 rushing yards on 81 carries with four touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 149 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Kenneth Womack's leads his squad with 144 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 catches (out of 21 targets).

Anthony Sambucci has caught six passes for 134 yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blake Bosma has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has thrown for 480 yards on 61% passing while recording three touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 234 yards on 58 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has run for 87 yards across 23 carries.

Tanner Koziol's 156 receiving yards (39 yards per game) are a team high. He has 19 catches on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Qian Magwood has put together a 131-yard season so far. He's caught 15 passes on 21 targets.

Ty Robinson's six grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 111 yards (27.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

