The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will see Yuna Nishimura in the field from September 29-30 as the competitors battle the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Nishimura at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Nishimura Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yuna Nishimura Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Nishimura has shot better than par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Nishimura has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In her past five tournaments, Nishimura has had an average finish of 31st.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Nishimura has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 33 -2 280 0 13 1 1 $391,529

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pinnacle Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Nishimura has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,548 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Nishimura's Last Time Out

Nishimura was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which was good enough to place her in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.01).

Nishimura was better than 38% of the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.85.

Nishimura carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Nishimura recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Nishimura's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average of 5.3.

In that most recent tournament, Nishimura's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Nishimura ended the Kroger Queen City Championship with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Nishimura recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

