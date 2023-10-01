The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a triple and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 41 walks while batting .217.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 45.3% of his 106 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.

In 10.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (5.7%).

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .210 AVG .224 .273 OBP .343 .370 SLG .367 13 XBH 11 6 HR 5 15 RBI 19 49/14 K/BB 40/27 4 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings