Miguel Cabrera vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 20 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .260.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (62 of 97), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (18.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 97), and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.7% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 97 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.249
|.339
|OBP
|.307
|.392
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|18
|39/16
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season. He is 8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.87), 35th in WHIP (1.294), and 11th in K/9 (10).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.