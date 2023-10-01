Tigers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Detroit Tigers (77-84) and the Cleveland Guardians (76-85) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Tigers securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Tigers will give the nod to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) against the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.
- Detroit is 14-10 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 656 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Reese Olson vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|W 8-0
|Tarik Skubal vs Jonathan Bowlan
|September 28
|Royals
|W 7-3
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|L 7-5
|Joey Wentz vs Cal Quantrill
|September 30
|Guardians
|W 8-0
|Will Vest vs Triston McKenzie
|October 1
|Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lucas Giolito
