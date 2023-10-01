Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Sunday at Comerica Park against Eduardo Rodriguez, who is the named starter for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 164 total home runs.

Detroit has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Tigers rank 27th in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (656 total, 4.1 per game).

The Tigers' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 22 average in the majors.

Detroit's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Rodriguez (12-9 with a 3.40 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 26th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Rodriguez has 13 quality starts this year.

Rodriguez enters this game with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Royals W 6-3 Home Reese Olson Zack Greinke 9/28/2023 Royals W 8-0 Home Tarik Skubal Jonathan Bowlan 9/28/2023 Royals W 7-3 Home Sawyer Gipson-Long Cole Ragans 9/29/2023 Guardians L 7-5 Home Joey Wentz Cal Quantrill 9/30/2023 Guardians W 8-0 Home Will Vest Triston McKenzie 10/1/2023 Guardians - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Lucas Giolito

