Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers (77-84) on Sunday, October 1 versus the Cleveland Guardians (76-85), who will counter with Lucas Giolito. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The contest's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 23 (60.5%) of those contests.

The Tigers have gone 14-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (58.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 33, or 44%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious 19 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+195) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140) Javier Báez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd

