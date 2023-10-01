Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Guardians on October 1, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Spencer Torkelson, Jose Ramirez and others when the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodríguez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Rodríguez Stats
- The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- In 25 starts, Rodriguez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Sep. 24
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|4
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 18
|3.0
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 13
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|at Yankees
|Sep. 7
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 34 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 95 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .234/.313/.448 so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 63 RBI (115 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .277/.338/.472 so far this year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Sep. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has collected 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 28 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.355/.473 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 171 hits with 36 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 70 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashing .270/.342/.372 so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.