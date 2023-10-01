The Detroit Tigers (77-84) and Cleveland Guardians (76-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers will send Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Rodriguez has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.381) and 123 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Guardians in three games, and they have gone 12-for-74 with a double and an RBI over 21 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.

Giolito enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Giolito will try to collect his 27th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Lucas Giolito vs. Tigers

The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1284 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 656 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and are 24th in all of MLB with 164 home runs.

Giolito has a 9.82 ERA and a 3.545 WHIP against the Tigers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .400 batting average over one appearance.

