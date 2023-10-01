The Detroit Tigers (77-84) and Cleveland Guardians (76-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).

Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

  • The Tigers will send Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
  • The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.
  • He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
  • Rodriguez has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
  • He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians

  • The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.381) and 123 home runs.
  • This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Guardians in three games, and they have gone 12-for-74 with a double and an RBI over 21 2/3 innings.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

  • Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
  • Giolito enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Giolito will try to collect his 27th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
  • In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Lucas Giolito vs. Tigers

  • The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1284 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 656 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and are 24th in all of MLB with 164 home runs.
  • Giolito has a 9.82 ERA and a 3.545 WHIP against the Tigers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .400 batting average over one appearance.

