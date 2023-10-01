Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 1
The Detroit Tigers (77-84) and Cleveland Guardians (76-85) play a rubber match on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Tigers will look to Eduardo Rodriguez (12-9) versus the Guardians and Lucas Giolito (8-14).
Tigers vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (12-9, 3.40 ERA) vs Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.87 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (12-9) to the mound for his 26th start this season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 30-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.40 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .231.
- He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Rodriguez has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Guardians
- The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a .250 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 28th in the league (.381) and 123 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Guardians in three games, and they have gone 12-for-74 with a double and an RBI over 21 2/3 innings.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- Giolito (8-14 with a 4.87 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 32 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
- Giolito enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Giolito will try to collect his 27th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.
Lucas Giolito vs. Tigers
- The opposing Tigers offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 26th in the league with 1284 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 656 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and are 24th in all of MLB with 164 home runs.
- Giolito has a 9.82 ERA and a 3.545 WHIP against the Tigers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .400 batting average over one appearance.
