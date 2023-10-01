Tommy Paul will start the Rolex Shanghai Masters in Shanghai, China versus Sebastian Ofner in the round of 64. He was knocked out by Daniil Medvedev in the round of 32 of the China Open (his previous tournament). Paul currently is +5000 to win it all at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Paul at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Paul's Next Match

Paul will get started at the Rolex Shanghai Masters by matching up with Ofner in the round of 64 on Saturday, October 7 (at 12:30 AM ET).

Paul Stats

In his last tournament, the China Open, Paul was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 3-ranked Medvedev, 2-6, 1-6.

Through 25 tournaments over the past 12 months, Paul has yet to win a title, and his record is 42-25.

Paul is 31-15 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Paul has played 67 matches and 26.6 games per match.

Paul, in 46 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

Over the past year, Paul has won 79.6% of his service games, and he has won 26.3% of his return games.

Paul has been victorious in 80.3% of his service games on hard courts and 27.3% of his return games over the past year.

