Zach McKinstry vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Guardians Player Props
|Tigers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .231 with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
- McKinstry is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 86 of 145 games this year (59.3%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (13.1%).
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has driven home a run in 27 games this season (18.6%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 54 of 145 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.247
|AVG
|.215
|.328
|OBP
|.276
|.394
|SLG
|.309
|20
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|11
|53/27
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 172 home runs (1.1 per game), the least in the league.
- Giolito (8-14) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 179 1/3 innings pitched, with 200 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 41st, 1.294 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.