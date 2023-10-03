Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County This Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 3
- Location: Novi, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ferndale High School at Oak Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oak Park, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lake High School at Lamphere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Park High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bloomfield Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Kettering High School at Walled Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Western High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Highland, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Royal Oak, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkley High School at Troy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lyon High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: White Lake, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal Oak High School at Athens High School - Troy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Troy, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oxford, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Orion High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at Seaholm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Birmingham, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avondale High School at North Farmington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Farmington Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester Adams High School at Stoney Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rochester Hills, MI
- Conference: Oakland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's Jesuit at Detroit Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Wixom, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walled Lake Northern High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Waterford, MI
- Conference: Lakes Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
