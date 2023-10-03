Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Oakland County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

TBD at Novi High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 3
  • Location: Novi, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ferndale High School at Oak Park High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Oak Park, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lake High School at Lamphere High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Park High School at Lincoln High School - Warren

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Warren, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Novi High School at Howell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Howell, MI
  • Conference: Kensington Lakes
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bloomfield Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at Walled Lake Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Western High School at Milford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Highland, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Lyon East High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: South Lyon, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clawson High School at New Haven High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: New Haven, MI
  • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Goodrich, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Royal Oak, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkley High School at Troy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lyon High School at Lakeland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: White Lake, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Royal Oak High School at Athens High School - Troy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Troy, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Oxford, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Clarkston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Clarkston, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at Seaholm High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Birmingham, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Avondale High School at North Farmington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Farmington Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Rochester High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Bishop Foley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Madison Heights, MI
  • Conference: Catholic High School League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester Adams High School at Stoney Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
  • Conference: Oakland
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's Jesuit at Detroit Catholic Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Wixom, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Walled Lake Northern High School at Waterford Mott High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
  • Location: Waterford, MI
  • Conference: Lakes Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.