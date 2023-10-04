The Detroit Lions have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, eighth-ranked in the league as of October 4.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -225

-225 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions' Super Bowl odds (+1800) place them just eighth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are seventh-best.

The Lions' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +2200 at the start of the season to +1800, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Lions winning the Super Bowl, based on their +1800 moneyline odds, is 5.3%.

Detroit Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit is 3-1-0 this year.

Detroit has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Lions have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions rank eighth in total offense this year (386.3 yards per game), but they've been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 280.5 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Lions rank eighth in the NFL with 26.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in points allowed (280.5 points allowed per contest).

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has thrown for 1,029 yards (257.3 per game), completing 69.5%, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

Also, Goff has rushed for 12 yards and one TD.

David Montgomery has run for 262 yards (87.3 per game) and five scores in three games.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored two times, hauling in 26 balls for 331 yards (82.8 per game).

In three games, Josh Reynolds has 12 receptions for 215 yards (71.7 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Aidan Hutchinson has helped set the tone with 12 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended in four games.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +550 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +10000 4 September 28 @ Packers W 34-20 +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +50000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2200 11 November 19 Bears - +50000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +5000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +50000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +900 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

