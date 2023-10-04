Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games to Bet on Today

Florida International Panthers vs. New Mexico State Aggies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)

New Mexico State (-6.5) New Mexico State Moneyline: -250

-250 Florida International Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 48.5

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)

Middle Tennessee (-3.5) Middle Tennessee Moneyline: -165

-165 Jacksonville State Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 52

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-135)

Twins (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (+110)

Blue Jays (+110) Total: 7.5

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-160)

Rays (-160) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+135)

Rangers (+135) Total: 8

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-130)

Brewers (-130) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+110)

Diamondbacks (+110) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-150)

Phillies (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+125)

Marlins (+125) Total: 8

