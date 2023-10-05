If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

    • Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Central Lake High School at Onaway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Onaway, MI
    • Conference: Ski Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Mancelona High School at Charlevoix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlevoix, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Bellaire High School at Engadine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Engadine, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

