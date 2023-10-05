Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Antrim County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Antrim County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Lake High School at Onaway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Onaway, MI
- Conference: Ski Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mancelona High School at Charlevoix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlevoix, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bellaire High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Engadine, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
