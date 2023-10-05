Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chippewa County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

    • Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Munising High School at Brimley Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Brimley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Rudyard High School at St Ignace High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Ignace, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sault Area High School at Alpena High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Alpena, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pickford High School at Norway High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Norway, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

