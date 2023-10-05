Michigan BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPNU (Watch on Fubo)

ESPNU (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-6)

Louisiana Tech (-6) Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -250

-250 Western Kentucky Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 60.5

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)

Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)

Commanders (-5.5) Commanders Moneyline: -250

-250 Bears Moneyline: +200

+200 Total: 44.5

