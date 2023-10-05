Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Area High School at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Peck Community High School at Merritt Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Fenton High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durand Area High School at Chesaning High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chesaning, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Haven, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
