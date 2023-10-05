We have 2023 high school football action in Wayne County, Michigan this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Edwin Denby High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pershing High School at Osborn High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Western International High School at Henry Ford High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • Conference: Detroit Public 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Melvindale High School at Redford Union High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Redford, MI
    • Conference: Western Wayne
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crestwood High School at Robichaud High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
    • Conference: Western Wayne
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Westland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Lutheran North High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Macomb, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loyola High School at Beecher High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mt. Morris, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at Lutheran Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Rochester Hills, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    OA Carlson High School at Woodhaven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Brownstown Township, MI
    • Conference: Downriver
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hartland High School at Northville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Northville, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brighton High School at Plymouth High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Livonia, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canton High School at Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Canton, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fordson High School at John Glenn High School - Westland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Westland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allen Park High School at OA Carlson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gibraltar, MI
    • Conference: Downriver
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dearborn High School at Stevenson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Livonia, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grosse Pointe South High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at Churchill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Livonia, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belleville High School at Wayne Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Wayne, MI
    • Conference: Kensington Lakes
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University Liggett School at Shrine Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Royal Oak, MI
    • Conference: Catholic High School League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thurston High School at Romulus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Romulus, MI
    • Conference: Western Wayne
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garden City High School at Annapolis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
    • Conference: Western Wayne
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milan High School at Riverview Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Riverview, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary Catholic Central High School at Flat Rock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Flat Rock, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarenceville High School at Loy Norrix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mumford High School at Renaissance High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Grosse Pointe North High School at Fitzgerald High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Warren, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

