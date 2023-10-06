If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Alcona County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Alcona County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Alcona Community High School at Au Gres-Sims High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Au Gres, MI
    • Conference: North Star League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

