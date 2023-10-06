Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Arenac County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.

    • Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Nouvel Catholic Central High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Standish, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alcona Community High School at Au Gres-Sims High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Au Gres, MI
    • Conference: North Star League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

