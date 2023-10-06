Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Calhoun County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Marshall Academy High School at Lutheran High School Westland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Creek Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Lakeview High School - Battle Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.