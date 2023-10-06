Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crawford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Crawford County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Crawford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kalkaska High School at Grayling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Grayling, MI
- Conference: Lake Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.