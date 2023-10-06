Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Delta County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Mid Peninsula High School at Islanders
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cedarville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houghton High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gladstone, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newberry High School at Rapid River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rapid River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Escanaba, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
