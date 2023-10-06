High school football is on the schedule this week in Delta County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Antrim County
  • Oakland County
  • Branch County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Berrien County
  • Gratiot County
  • Wayne County

    • Delta County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Mid Peninsula High School at Islanders

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cedarville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houghton High School at Gladstone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gladstone, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newberry High School at Rapid River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Rapid River, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Gaylord High School at Escanaba High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Escanaba, MI
    • Conference: Big North
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.