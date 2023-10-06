Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Dickinson County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Pickford High School at Norway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Norway, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingsford High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ishpeming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iron Mountain High School at L'Anse High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: L'Anse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
