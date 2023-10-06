Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Eaton County, Michigan this week. Info on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Eaton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Olivet, MI
- Conference: Greater Lansing
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellevue High School at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.