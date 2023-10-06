Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Genesee County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Genesee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lake Fenton High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Owosso, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Morris High School at Montrose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Montrose, MI
- Conference: Mid-Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clio High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Corunna, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genesee High School at LakeVille Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Otisville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Detroit Country Day High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Flint, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bendle High School at Bentley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Burton, MI
- Conference: Genesee Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandon High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flushing High School at Fenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Fenton, MI
- Conference: Flint Metro League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Atherton High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
