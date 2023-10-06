Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grand Traverse County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Grand Traverse County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Kingsley Area High School at Ogemaw Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: West Branch, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: San Jose, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Traverse City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.