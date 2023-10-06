Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Houghton County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

    • Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Hancock High School at Calumet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Calumet, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houghton High School at Gladstone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gladstone, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Luther L Wright High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 7
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • Conference: Copper Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

