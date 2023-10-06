If you reside in Ingham County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Holt High School at Everett High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Fowlerville High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Lansing Catholic High School at Ionia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ionia, MI

Ionia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson High School at Leslie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Leslie, MI

Leslie, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Waverly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

DeWitt High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Dansville High School at Laingsburg High School