Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Ingham County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Holt High School at Everett High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fowlerville High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lansing Catholic High School at Ionia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Ionia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lansing High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Okemos, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dansville High School at Laingsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Laingsburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
