Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iron County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Iron County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Iron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Ontonagon Area High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bark River-Harris High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Iron River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
