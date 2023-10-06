Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Isabella County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Isabella County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shepherd High School at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City West High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
