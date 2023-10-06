Isabella County, Michigan has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Isabella County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Shepherd High School at Pinconning Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Pinconning, MI

Pinconning, MI Conference: Jack Pine

Jack Pine How to Stream: Watch Here

Traverse City West High School at Mount Pleasant High School