Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Jackson County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Addison High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hanover, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Napoleon High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Jackson High School at Leslie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Leslie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Springport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grass Lake High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Manchester, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Homer, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chelsea, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morenci Area High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lumen Christi Catholic High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
