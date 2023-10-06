High school football is happening this week in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Lawton, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Climax-Scotts High School at Mendon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mendon, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Battle Creek Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portage Northern High School at Portage Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Portage, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sturgis High School at Vicksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Vicksburg, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gull Lake High School at Cadillac High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cadillac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarenceville High School at Loy Norrix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Kalamazoo, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Comstock High School at Centreville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Centreville, MI
    • Conference: Southwest 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

