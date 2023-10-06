Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Climax-Scotts High School at Mendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mendon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Creek Central High School at Kalamazoo Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage Northern High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sturgis High School at Vicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vicksburg, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gull Lake High School at Cadillac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cadillac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarenceville High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Comstock High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Centreville, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
