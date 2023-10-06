Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Livingston County, Michigan this week? We have what you need here.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fowlerville High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartland High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Plymouth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Novi High School at Howell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Howell, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
