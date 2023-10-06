We have 2023 high school football action in Marquette County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Petoskey High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6

6:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsford High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at Ishpeming High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Negaunee High School at Menominee High School