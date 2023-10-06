Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Menominee County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Superior Central High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Powers, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Negaunee High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Menominee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Stephenson High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Wakefield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bark River-Harris High School at West Iron County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Iron River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
